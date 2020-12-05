LITZ, Dolores A. 86, of Largo, passed away November 27, 2020. Dolores was born in Highland Park, MI. She moved to Largo, FL with her husband in 1968, where they owned Anchor Construction. Dolores is survived by her son, James (Diane) and son, Michael (Vivian); three grandchildren; and three great-grandchild-ren. She is preceded in death by her husband, James, and her furry companions, Casper and Tessa. There will be a celebration of life at a later date due to Covid.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store