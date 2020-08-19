1/1
Dorothy ROSS
ROSS, Dorothy "Dottie" 80, skated to her locker room after coaching the Lightning to a victory on August 15, 2020. Dottie was an avid sports fan following the Rays, Bucs and the FSU Seminole's, never missing a game. Throughout her years she enjoyed numerous hobbies, travel, tennis, rollerblading, etc. Recently she has taken up working with acrylic paints on glassware. As special requests were made, Dottie accepted donations for her work. These were subsequently given to the Freedom Square Scholarship fund. Dottie began her career in Pennsylvania as a health and physical education teacher. When she relocated to Pinellas County, she moved to Adult Education helping hundreds of students of all ages receive their GED. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Ross; and grandson, Dean Cook. A celebration of life will be announced in the future. At Dottie's request please make donations in lieu of flowers to the Freedom Square Scholarship fund, 10951 Johnson Blvd; Unit J-718, Seminole, FL 33772

