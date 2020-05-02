EDWARDS, Douglas Paul 65, passed away April 12, 2020. He is survived by wife, Mary Butigan; sons, Andrew and wife Sheena, Timothy and wife Francesca; and one incredibly special grandson, Parker. Doug triumphed over many obstacles and touched many lives along the way. He had a tactful wit, a passion for practical jokes, and remarkable sense of humor. He was a zealous businessman and astute leader. Doug was generous, and often made a point of saying that he wanted to be able to die knowing that his sons never paid for a single dinner or a round of golf. He loved fishing with his sons and hosting bounteous Sunday family dinners. Doug will be missed by many, but his memory will never be lost. A private Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Florida Guardian ad Litem Program in Doug's name. If you knew Doug well, you know he is having a blast in paradise.



