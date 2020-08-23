1/1
Ed HANNA
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ed's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HANNA, Ed passed away August 14, 2020 of natural causes at St. Anthony's hospital in St. Petersburg, FL. He was born April 9, 1941 in Formosa, Argentina to Jose and Dorotea Hanna. Ed grew up in Buenos Aires, Argentina with his sisters Luisa and Nora. He followed his passion of pharmaceuticals and obtained a bachelor's degree in Pharmacy and a PhD in Biochemistry. He had a long, successful career working in the pharmaceutical industry. He believed in the importance of an education and mentored family and friends to complete their degrees. He is survived by his wife, Isabel, who he married March 26, 1970 in Buenos Aires, Argentina and his children, Claudio (Karen), Perla, and Andrea (Greg). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Mallory, Mathew, Jake, Mia, Alex, and Anna who lovingly used to also refer to him as Ed and adored spending time with him. He will also be missed by his beloved dog, Bugsy. Ed immigrated to the US in 1981 and was very proud to be an American citizen. He was the life of the party who was always willing to help family and friends with anything they needed. As a Captain, he enjoyed planning sailing trips with friends from the St. Petersburg Yacht Club. He was a bartender who loved making drinks for family and friends. He worked hard and played hard and instilled a strong work ethic to his children. Feel free to honor Ed by raising your glass and making a toast in his memory. In lieu of flowers a donation should be made to Menorah Manor in St. Petersburg, FL

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
(727) 527-1196
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved