HANNA, Ed passed away August 14, 2020 of natural causes at St. Anthony's hospital in St. Petersburg, FL. He was born April 9, 1941 in Formosa, Argentina to Jose and Dorotea Hanna. Ed grew up in Buenos Aires, Argentina with his sisters Luisa and Nora. He followed his passion of pharmaceuticals and obtained a bachelor's degree in Pharmacy and a PhD in Biochemistry. He had a long, successful career working in the pharmaceutical industry. He believed in the importance of an education and mentored family and friends to complete their degrees. He is survived by his wife, Isabel, who he married March 26, 1970 in Buenos Aires, Argentina and his children, Claudio (Karen), Perla, and Andrea (Greg). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Mallory, Mathew, Jake, Mia, Alex, and Anna who lovingly used to also refer to him as Ed and adored spending time with him. He will also be missed by his beloved dog, Bugsy. Ed immigrated to the US in 1981 and was very proud to be an American citizen. He was the life of the party who was always willing to help family and friends with anything they needed. As a Captain, he enjoyed planning sailing trips with friends from the St. Petersburg Yacht Club. He was a bartender who loved making drinks for family and friends. He worked hard and played hard and instilled a strong work ethic to his children. Feel free to honor Ed by raising your glass and making a toast in his memory. In lieu of flowers a donation should be made to Menorah Manor in St. Petersburg, FL



