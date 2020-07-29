Edward LEVERETT

LEVERETT, Edward West 74, entered heaven rejoicing on July 24, 2020, surrounded by loved ones after a heroic battle. The day of his departure, he sang hymns, recited scriptures, and raised his hands praising the Lord. His last words were that he could see God and Jesus with outstretched arms welcoming him home. He exclaimed, "I see them both. Hallelujah. Hallelujah. Hallelujah. Praise God." West was born in East St. Louis, Illinois and moved frequently before settling in Florida. He served with the U.S. Marine Corps and was an award winning salesman, supervisor, and independent sub-contractor. His greatest joy came when he became an ordained minister. West's passion was sharing the love of Jesus Christ with every person he encountered. He knew no stranger. Even with his final breath, he shared the Gospel with every person in his hospital room. He lived boldly, laughed loudly, and prayed fervently. West was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Maudie Leverett and siblings Jack, Jim, Shirley, and Robert. He is survived by his loving wife, Shelia; children, Ed, Candace, Chandra, West, Raven, and their spouses; along with siblings, Elmer, Rosalie, Bernice, Ashley, Debbie, Sheila, David and many beloved grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be given to King is Coming, P.O. Box 150439, Grand Rapids, MI 49515. "Well done, good and faithful servant." "I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith."



