HARRIS, Eva May (Ackerman) 88, of Palm Harbor and Clarence, NY, pas-sed away June 8, 2020. She was born in Hume, NY, the daughter of Ernest Ackerman and Helen Baham. Eva was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Thomas C. Harris and sons, Bernard and Brian Brady. She is survived by her children, Andrew Harris (Sally), Mary Rokhvadze; and her stepdaughter, Lisa Van Hoff; her beloved grandchildren, Eve Rokhvadze, Ethan Harris, Todd and Tom Van Hoff, Lisa Anne, Jeffrey, and Kristen Brady; and five great-grandchildren. Eva was a switchboard operator and school bus driver. Her volunteerism was vast, PTA, Friends of the Clarence Public Library, Palm Harbor Public Library, WNED-TV (Buffalo), Miniature Art Society, Bibliophile Society, and Kirk Church Klutter Closet. Eva was the foundation of a close knit family. She enjoyed reading, pinochle, quilting, the family cabin, travelling abroad with Tom, and her many wonderful friends. She moved to Florida in 1994. A celebration of life will be held at 12:30 pm, June 14, 2020, at Kirk Church, Dunedin.

