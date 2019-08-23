Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances PARKER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PARKER, Frances Dell 82, of Palm Harbor, died in the Emergency Room at Mease Countryside Hospital on August 11, 2019 following a long period of declining health. Dell was born in Clearwater to the late Hattie Mae Green and Felmet Derral Padgett. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and received Xray Technician training and employment at Saint Vincent's Hospital in Jacksonville. Dell is survived by Bob, her loving husband of 62 years. Dell was truly a classy lady and a special person. Her manner was that of a Southern Belle. She resisted formal education, but rather was self educated on numerous topics. She was an avid reader and collected a vast library. She was talented in working with colors, rather they be for fashion, makeup, home decorating or many others. She was an art gallery assistant director, a rape crisis canceller, a volunteer at Morton Plant Hospital and managed the cultivation of swans and migratory water fowl on a lake in Autumn Woods. She was a friend to the wild life on her acreage, which was certified as a Back Yard Wildlife Habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. Her creative skills included sewing, knitting, weaving, needle work and wood finishing just to name a few. She was a gourmet chef and a gracious hostess. She took pride in providing a beautiful home for her husband and dogs Cindy, Greta and Mandy. A private Celebration of Her Life is planned.

PARKER, Frances Dell 82, of Palm Harbor, died in the Emergency Room at Mease Countryside Hospital on August 11, 2019 following a long period of declining health. Dell was born in Clearwater to the late Hattie Mae Green and Felmet Derral Padgett. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and received Xray Technician training and employment at Saint Vincent's Hospital in Jacksonville. Dell is survived by Bob, her loving husband of 62 years. Dell was truly a classy lady and a special person. Her manner was that of a Southern Belle. She resisted formal education, but rather was self educated on numerous topics. She was an avid reader and collected a vast library. She was talented in working with colors, rather they be for fashion, makeup, home decorating or many others. She was an art gallery assistant director, a rape crisis canceller, a volunteer at Morton Plant Hospital and managed the cultivation of swans and migratory water fowl on a lake in Autumn Woods. She was a friend to the wild life on her acreage, which was certified as a Back Yard Wildlife Habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. Her creative skills included sewing, knitting, weaving, needle work and wood finishing just to name a few. She was a gourmet chef and a gracious hostess. She took pride in providing a beautiful home for her husband and dogs Cindy, Greta and Mandy. A private Celebration of Her Life is planned. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close