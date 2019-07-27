Frank Curtis Gardner (1953 - 2019)
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Brass Tap
10047 N. Dale Mabry Highway
Tampa, FL
Obituary
GARDNER, Frank Curtis II

66, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital in Tampa, FL. He was born January 29, 1953, in Monterey, CA to Frank Gardner and Frances Hogge. He married his best friend, Donna (Drenberg) Gardner, November 27, 1976. He lived life to the fullest by spending time with family, friends, and especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed Harley rides, tending to his plants, and would never pass up a good chocolate milkshake and fries. He is survived by his wife, Donna; his mother, Fran; his brother, Brian; his children, Heather and Jason; his grandchildren, Lindsey, Hunter, and Will; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family, friends and others whose lives Curt touched are invited to a Celebration of Life at The Brass Tap 10047 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33618 from 6-9 pm Saturday, August 10, 2019 to reminisce, grieve, and support each other. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Curt's name to a Cancer Research Fund of your choosing.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 27, 2019
