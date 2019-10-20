ESTES, Geraldine Davis Estes 83, of Tampa, FL passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. She was a native of Nashville, TN and raised her family in Louisville, KY. She retired from Dillard's (one of her favorite places to shop). She was an active member of the Middletown Post 1170 and a popular participant of their Friday Night Karaoke. She was "Mama" and "Nanny" to many, and her kitchen was the favorite gathering spot for family and friends. She was prede-ceased by her husband, Billy Joe Estes Sr.; son, Billy Joe Estes Jr.; daughter, Jackie Estes Reinert; brothers, Billy Davis and Bobby Davis and sister, Dorothy Walden; Tiger and Chick Estes. She is survived by her sons, Steve Estes and Scott Estes (Jaime); Billy's wife, Donna Estes, Jackie's husband, Tom Reinert; grandchildren, Joey (Mary Beth), Justin (Hallie), Joshua, Cydney (Daniel), Samantha, Steven (Mikayla), Reed, Robbie, Sophia; and great-grandchildren, Eva, Anna, Cullen, Connor, Cannon, Chyler. The family gives special thanks to Hiltrud Estes and Nancy Helm. Memorial service will be held 12 pm Saturday, October 26, at Grace Family Church in Temple Terrace, 8610 Temple Terrace Hwy. Memorial gifts may be made to Grace Family Church www.GFConline.com/, Schools for Haiti www.schoolsforhaiti.com/, or SLO City Church slocity.church/
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019