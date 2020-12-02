LYNN, Gwendolyn Marie (Nelson) "Gwen" of St. Peterburg, Florida entered into eternal rest November 24, 2020, under Hospice care from cancer. Born January 9, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Evans "Dixie" George Nelson and wife Dorothea "Dottie" Lorena Owens. Gwen, who was born and raised in St. Petersburg, Florida, graduated from St. Petersburg High School in 1959. She went on to graduate from Loraine's Academy & Spa as a cosmetologist working in the Bahamas, Texas, and Florida. After Gwen married and had her daughters she started her second career as a full-time mother. Gwen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Samuel F. Lynn, former St. Petersburg Police Department Chief of Police. She is survived by daughters, Leah K. Byrd (George), Natalie H. Spinelli (Frank); grandchildren, Michael D. Byrd (Victoria), Clara L. Amato and Ellen M. Kendall (Matt); great-grandchildren, Emmalyn and Maxwell Byrd; sister, Christine L. Sorensen (Jim); spoiled pup, Andy. In addition, she leaves behind her church family, whom she enjoyed very much. Graveside services will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 12 pm. Donations to SPCA Tampa Bay or The Humane Society of Pinellas are appreciated. Memorial Park Funeral Home memorialparkfuneralhome.com