Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert GREEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GREEN, Herbert M. Jr. "Butch" 77, of Tampa, FL, passed away in the evening of Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Tampa General Hospital. He was born in Tampa, FL and was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert M. Green Sr. and June Pena. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Leonora "Betty" Green; daughters, Lauri (Herbert) Bach of Rowlett, TX and Lana Quinell of Orangeburg, SC; sons, Lance (Tara) Green of Clarksburg, MD and Landon Green of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Tanner (Jenn) Jones, Tawny, Candace, Caramae, Tarinate, Abby, Tailing, and Arla; one great-grandchild; and sisters, Cherie Tysinger and Pencie (Byron) Buntyn of Zephyrhills, FL, and Michelle Marler of Destin, FL. He served in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a Senior Master Sergeant. Following his military service, he graduated with a degree in criminal justice from the University of Tampa. He then worked as a private investigator, polygraph examiner and, finally, a detention classification specialist with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office from which he retired. Butch was a movie lover and an avid reader. He enjoyed spending his time writing, tending to his fruit trees and walking his beloved dog, Taco. He had a natural talent for singing and even performed on WFLA as a child. He was gregarious, generous and liked to discuss his thoughts and opinions on a variety of topics with others. Most importantly, he loved his family and cherished the time he spent with them. A celebration of life is planned for January. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .

GREEN, Herbert M. Jr. "Butch" 77, of Tampa, FL, passed away in the evening of Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Tampa General Hospital. He was born in Tampa, FL and was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert M. Green Sr. and June Pena. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Leonora "Betty" Green; daughters, Lauri (Herbert) Bach of Rowlett, TX and Lana Quinell of Orangeburg, SC; sons, Lance (Tara) Green of Clarksburg, MD and Landon Green of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Tanner (Jenn) Jones, Tawny, Candace, Caramae, Tarinate, Abby, Tailing, and Arla; one great-grandchild; and sisters, Cherie Tysinger and Pencie (Byron) Buntyn of Zephyrhills, FL, and Michelle Marler of Destin, FL. He served in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a Senior Master Sergeant. Following his military service, he graduated with a degree in criminal justice from the University of Tampa. He then worked as a private investigator, polygraph examiner and, finally, a detention classification specialist with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office from which he retired. Butch was a movie lover and an avid reader. He enjoyed spending his time writing, tending to his fruit trees and walking his beloved dog, Taco. He had a natural talent for singing and even performed on WFLA as a child. He was gregarious, generous and liked to discuss his thoughts and opinions on a variety of topics with others. Most importantly, he loved his family and cherished the time he spent with them. A celebration of life is planned for January. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.