MENENDEZ, Hilda Gonzalez 93, born April 17, 1926, passed March 28, 2020. She was the daughter of Spanish immigrants from Asturias, Spain Mario and Amelia Gonzalez. She was married to Jose "Pepe" R. Menendez for over 60 years who she now joins in Heaven. Hilda was a member of the Order of Eastern Star for over 50 years, a member of Egypt Temple #76, and Daughters of the Nile. Hilda is survived by son, Joseph A. Menendez and fiance, Loraine Mull; grandchildren, Michelle and Kevin Steele, Joseph R. and Jennifer Menen-dez; great-grandchildren, Alexis Steele, Lauren Steele, Miranda Steele, Brooke Steele, Haleigh Menendez, Joey Menendez, and Malory Men-endez; niece, Hilda Martin and all her family that remains in Spain. Private service at the Centro Asturiano Cemetery. Hilda will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020