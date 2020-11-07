STACKHOUSE-CURTO, Jeannine Elizabeth October 28, 2020, Jeannine Elizabeth Stackhouse- Curto peacefully passed. She was born July 9, 1946 in Camden, New Jersey to Bill and Betty Stackhouse. Moving to St. Petersburg in 1959, Jeannine graduated Dixie Hollins earning an arts scholarship. She loved God and passed her faith on to her children, Stephanie, Chris, Adam, and Nathan. Benjamin, lost to miscarriage, was always cherished in his mother's heart. She is survived by nine grandchildren, Taylor, Conner, Lauren, Omery, Stanton, Addison, Sofia, Abram, and Lindsay; and four great-grandchildren, Elsie, Walter, Woodrow, and Lucas. An animal lover, she would be honored by donations to Pinellas Humane Society in lieu of flowers.



