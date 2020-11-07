1/1
Jeannine STACKHOUSE-CURTO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeannine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STACKHOUSE-CURTO, Jeannine Elizabeth October 28, 2020, Jeannine Elizabeth Stackhouse- Curto peacefully passed. She was born July 9, 1946 in Camden, New Jersey to Bill and Betty Stackhouse. Moving to St. Petersburg in 1959, Jeannine graduated Dixie Hollins earning an arts scholarship. She loved God and passed her faith on to her children, Stephanie, Chris, Adam, and Nathan. Benjamin, lost to miscarriage, was always cherished in his mother's heart. She is survived by nine grandchildren, Taylor, Conner, Lauren, Omery, Stanton, Addison, Sofia, Abram, and Lindsay; and four great-grandchildren, Elsie, Walter, Woodrow, and Lucas. An animal lover, she would be honored by donations to Pinellas Humane Society in lieu of flowers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved