1/
Jerald BLIZIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BLIZIN, Jerald 92, of Largo, FL died August 31, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Betty Blizin; sisters, Rochelle (Leon) Katz, of Minnesota and Roberta (Merrill) Fischbein of Minneapolis; children, Jennifer (Charles) Gillis of Pittsboro, NC, Julia (Nancy Cavanaugh) of Greensboro, NC, and Stephen (Cheryl) Blizin of Calabasas, CA; and grandchildren, Leah and Lane Gillis and Jake Blizin. A 1948 graduate of the University of Minnesota School of Journalism, Jerry was a reporter for the St. Petersburg Times (now the Tampa Bay Times). From 1963-65, he was the Times' Washington DC Correspondent. He was press secretary for Florida senator George Smathers until the early 1970s, when he joined the public relations firm of Hill & Knowlton. An avid jazz fan and formidable drummer, Jerry was also known for his quick wit and deep knowledge of the arcane. He retired to Tarpon Springs, Florida in the mid-1980s and was a resident of Cypress Palms in Largo, FL when he passed away of complications from heart disease.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved