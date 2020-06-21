Jerome MAURER
MAURER, Jerome Leroy "Jerry" 88, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 in his home state of Wisconsin. He was born in Kenosha, later moving to Menomonee Falls and finally retiring to Clearwater, Florida for the past 30 years. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Rita (Augustine). Survivors include their five children, Barbara, John, Ken (Debi), Nancy (Tom) Zareczny, and Judy (Tim) Frank. He was also blessed by 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grand-children. No public service will be held.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
