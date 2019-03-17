LAIRD, John Andrew "Drew"
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Andrew "Drew" LAIRD.
70, a beautiful heart stopped and it broke our hearts, Drew went to be with his Lord and Savior, March 8, 2019. Born December 10, 1948 in Rhode Island, Drew moved to Florida for college and stayed for 40 years. He worked for the Tampa Tribune, was a tugboat captain and retired from the City of Clearwater Water Department and moved to Hartwell, Georgia. Proceeded in death by his first wife, Donna-Marie Austin Laird; and his parents, Andrew and Helen Laird. Survived by his wife, Jeri; and his three sons, Tyson (Christy), Joshua, Nicholas (Christina); and four grandchildren, Cami, Sebastian, Cayli and Zoey; and his mother's sister, Ruth Robertson. Drew loved and played ice hockey, spending time on his trawler, OluKai, and mountain biking. He was a friend to all he met and always willing to lend a hand. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019