CLAYTON, John age 76, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and nephew. He was born in Umatilla, Florida and was the oldest of eight children, He graduated from King High School. John worked in Management at CSX Transportation for 40 years. He was on the Board of Directors for the Railroad and Industrial Federal Credit Union for 25 years. A funeral service will be held at 3 pm, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 East Lake Avenue, Tampa, Florida. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be held in Myrtle Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. Please sign John's guestbook at: www.GardenofMemoriesTampa.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 16, 2020