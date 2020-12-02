1/
HOSSO, John Jr. died peacefully at home in Tampa, FL November 28, 2020, after a long illness. John was born December 8, 1947 in Martin's Ferry, Ohio, to John and Kathryn (Hughes) Hosso. After graduating from Martin's Ferry HS in 1965, John joined the US Air Force and had tours at MacDill AFB, Tampa, and in Turkey. On discharge from the Air Force, he moved to Tampa and married the love of his life, Irene Mary Brockway, in August 1971. He worked for GTE/Verizon in Tampa for over 40 years. John is survived by his wife, Irene; sister, Betty Ann Bishop of Martin's Ferry, OH; brother-in-law, Wes (Patricia) Brockway of Homosassa, FL; daughters, Judi Hosso and Lisa (Paul) Balda; grandchildren, Jonathan, Zoe, Samantha, and Jayden Balda and Andrew (Drew) Hosso; nephews, Michael and Scott Bishop; nieces, Michelle Bishop, Becky (John) Schultz, Debora Chilson, and Kristi (Marc) Fazioli. He was predeceased by his parents; brother-in-law, Michael Bishop; and nephew, Cody Bishop. The family wishes to recognize and thank the staff of LifePath Hospice of Tampa, and John's dedicated caregivers from Comfort Keepers. A memorial celebration will be held at the Boza & Roel Funeral Home Chapel December 3, at 1 pm, prior to cremation and interment at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell FL. The family will have a celebration of John's life in the Spring when we pray the danger of COVID will be diminished to allow as many friends and family as possible to participate. In lieu of flowers, send donations to "Give Kids the World Village," 210 South Bass Road - Kissimmee, FL 34746. Boza & Roel Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
