Joy NINMAN

NINMAN, Joy Brooke 57, peacefully passed away with her daughter by her side on June 9, 2020. Born on Saint Valentine's Day February 14, 1963. Joy leaves behind her only child daughter, Misty Krause; son in-law, Jay Krause; and grandson of Tampa Palms, Florida. As well with great love in her heart for the only man she ever loved and father to her only child, Michael John a retired Tampa Bay Shipyard Steel Foreman. Joy was daughter to belated Joanne Brooke Ritz a Vocational Nurse with the Antelope Valley Convalescent Hospital in Lancaster California and Father Gary Ninman of Shasta Lake a retired Fire Captain with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Sister to Dee Ritz a registered Nurse in Pediatrics from Antelope Valley Los Angeles California. Grand Daughter to her most loved and admired belated Gifford Hunter a long-time breeder and owner of winning Louisville Kentucky Derby thoroughbreds. Former daughter in-law to belated Marjorie Bowen a retired police officer and belated father in-law, Shell Bowen retired officer from U.S. Navy. Surround by a family built on honor and discipline Joy was the young and adventurous one. Joy became a mother at the young age of 17, packed up all her belongings left her parents and sister and drove states from California to Florida with the man she adored and her new baby girl. Joy built her life on love and laughter. Joys infectious laugh would catch people off guard as after every laugh she would make a loud geeky snort which would then cause her to laugh even harder and cause anyone in her company to as well start laughing. Joy found beauty in everybody and everything. As a young lady Joy worked at a Veterinary Hospital and assisted her close friend, Mary with the K9 training of German Shepherds. As a gift to her family, Mike and Misty she brought home a beautiful Australian Blue Heeler for whom they named Fezzy Ben Diez after their favorite rock and roll DJ on Tampa Bays 98 Rock. On her days off she volunteered at her daughters' elementary school as an assistant to the nurse within their health and wellness room and was often story book mom who would hand out Hershey's Chocolate Kisses at the end of each book reading. Joy was an automotive enthusiast and helped her love Mike to restore a 1960s Mercury Cougar to mint condition; they built, replaced and cleaned every part by hand, gray bondo would be under Joy's nails for weeks and their home often smelled of gasoline as it helped dissolve grease from parts that needed to be cleaned. On the weekends all their friends would park their new and vintage rebuilds in front of a flower shop and talk hours about cars and life. When Mike worked late nights Joy and her daughter would stay up late watching Little House on The Prairie. Joy lived her life to the fullest and was kind to everyone she met and passed that kindness onto her daughter. Joy will be greatly missed by all whom knew her. The family has requested in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to MissionK9Rescue.org
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.