LEON, Karen (Levy) of St. Petersburg, Florida was born April 15, 1946 and passed April 4, 2020. She was a loving daughter, sister, cousin, niece, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all who knew her. Karen had a kind soul that nurtured everyone around her. She'd often sacrifice her own desires and happiness to please others. She was always giving, in every sense of the word. She loved her family with passion including her many extended cousins, aunts and uncles. She also took in her children's many friends as her own. Karen had numerous friends of her own that she vigorously enjoyed spending time with. Though she left this physical world, she left us with the knowledge to not take the world too seriously. There is always something to laugh about and to enjoy what the world has to offer. Karen was preceded in death by her parents and two stepfathers, and many aunts and uncles. She is survived by her son, Wes and wife Carol; their children, Leslie and Jonathon Durkee; her son Keith and wife Megan; their children, Brenna, Gracie, Selah, and Jackson; her daughter, Marna and husband Sean Osborne; their children, Nadia Potter and Lennon; her ex-husband, Bruce Leon and wife Sharon; and her brother, Ross Levy. Karen is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews and all of their families. May her memory be a blessing and may she rest in peace. Karen donated to the Jewish National Fund to plant trees in Israel for all occasions she felt it necessary. This was a charity near to her heart. In addition to JNF, donations in Karen's honor to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration with the hope that one day no family will have to endure the misery that this memory loss disease causes.



