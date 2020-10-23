Lawrence DiCICCO

DiCICCO, Lawrence George got his wings and went to walk with the angels and join his wife, Christine on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was 75 years old. He was born December 28, 1944 in Bennington, Vermont to Bernice Conuel. He was a carpenter by trade and was excellent with his hands. There was nothing he couldn't build. In 1975, he moved the family to Florida to warmer weather. Larry was an exceptional husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He loved watching golf, football, and any western he could find on the TV, especially with John Wayne. He enjoyed reading and listening to old Elvis songs. Larry will be remembered as strong, loving, and always willing to lend a hand. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all that were lucky enough to know him. Larry is survived by his four daughters, Kelli, Jamie, Kristin, and Jodi; sons-in-law, Kory, Frank, and Tony; his grandchildren, Billy, Matt, Josh, Kory, Jesse, J.T., Jake, Ashley, Kylie, Alex, Kaitlyn, Amber, and Tony; his great-grandchildren, Peyton, Billy, and Mason. He is also survived by his sisters, Maxine, Dawn, Sally, Karen, and Kathy and brothers, Brian, John, and Jack. He leaves behind many extended family members and friends that will miss him. "We will hold you in our hearts until we can hold you again in heaven."



