Leland WILCOX
1938 - 2020
WILCOX, Leland Eugene 82, of St. Petersburg passed away October 21, 2020, Morton Plant Hospital, Clearwater, FL. Lee was born, November 29, 1938 in Mobile, Alabama. He enlisted in the United States Army and served in Japan. After an honorable discharge, he returned to St. Petersburg to work at Union Trust National Bank, City of St. Petersburg Water Dept. and the US Post Office, St. Petersburg for some 30 plus years. He attended SPJC and graduated from USF, after retirement from the Post Office, he was a successful Realtor for Dottie Welch Real Estate, St. Pete Beach, FL. He was an avid reader, enjoyed running, sports, fishing, camping, playing poker and spending time with his family. He is proceeded by his parents, Alice and John Wilcox; brother, Kenneth Wilcox; sister, Lurlean Wilcox McKinney; and niece, Debbie McKinney. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 41 years, Margaret "Peggy" Fogil Wilcox of Largo, FL; sons, David Leland Wilcox, Bloomington, Indiana (Heather Bradshaw), Steven Eugene Wilcox, Palm Harbor, FL. (Marjorie Ann); grandchildren, Wyatt Bradshaw Wilcox, Katelin Ann Wilcox, and brother-in-law, Jim McKinney. Services will be held at a later date at Bay Pines National Veterans Cemetery. In his memory, tell your family you will always love them.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
