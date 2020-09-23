1/1
Lenton HOBBS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lenton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOBBS, Lenton Jr. 73, passed away September 15, 2020. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Carolyn; a son, James Douse of St. Petersburg; daughters, Celora (Orvane) Jackson of Quincy, FL and Christa Douse of St. Petersburg; a brother, Melvin Hobbs also of St. Petersburg, and a host of other relatives and friends. Public visitation is Thursday September 24, from 3-7 pm with family receiving friends from 6-7 pm at the funeral home. Social distancing and masks will be required. Funeral Service is 10 am Friday at Bethel Community Baptist Church 2901- 54th Ave So. Interment following in the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Condolences may be sent to sanchezmortuary.com click on tributes. Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary 6501-25th Way So. 727-317-0035

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved