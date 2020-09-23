Lenton HOBBS

HOBBS, Lenton Jr. 73, passed away September 15, 2020. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Carolyn; a son, James Douse of St. Petersburg; daughters, Celora (Orvane) Jackson of Quincy, FL and Christa Douse of St. Petersburg; a brother, Melvin Hobbs also of St. Petersburg, and a host of other relatives and friends. Public visitation is Thursday September 24, from 3-7 pm with family receiving friends from 6-7 pm at the funeral home. Social distancing and masks will be required. Funeral Service is 10 am Friday at Bethel Community Baptist Church 2901- 54th Ave So. Interment following in the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Condolences may be sent to sanchezmortuary.com
click on tributes. Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary 6501-25th Way So. 727-317-0035