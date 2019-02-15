GRAY, Lucille Baynham



94, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 11, 2019, surrounded by family in St. Petersburg, FL. She was born September 16, 1924 in Aiken, SC and was the daughter of Horace Baynham and Bertie Padgett. Lucille was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Brandon for over 50 years and a volunteer for "Meals On Wheels." She was known as a fantastic cook; serving up southern style home cooking for friends and family who often arrived "unannounced" to her welcoming kitchen table. Her boundless energy and love for her family defined all that she was and she will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Haskell G. Gray and her only child, daughter, Glenda Stevens. She is survived by grandson, Craig Stevens and wife, Shelly Brantner Stevens; granddaughter, Cynthia Nekvasil and husband, Kalju Nekvasil; great-granddaughter, Krista Stevens; great-granddaughter, Zoe Gries and her father Bob Gries. Funeral services will be held at 11 am, on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Brandon, followed by a celebration of life reception with friends and family. Please sign the online guestbook at:



SouthernFuneralCare.com



Riverview, FL (813) 671-3121 Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary