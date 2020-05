Or Copy this URL to Share

MAJOR, Mack Jr. 66, of St. Petersburg, FL trans-itioned May 16, 2020. He was a graduate of Gibbs High and attended St. Petersburg Junior College. He is survived by three daughters; two siblings; three grandchildren. Memorial Service is Saturday, May 30, 3 pm at Smith Funeral Home/894-2266 (Private at the request of the family).



