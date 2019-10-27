Marcia LAWRENCE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia LAWRENCE.
Service Information
Wells Memorial and Event Center
1903 West Reynolds Street
Plant City, FL
33563
(813)-752-1111
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Wells Memorial and Event Center
1903 West Reynolds Street
Plant City, FL 33563
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Wells Memorial and Event Center
1903 West Reynolds Street
Plant City, FL 33563
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

LAWRENCE, Marcia Ronnie 78 of Plant City, FL, Ottawa, Canada, and New York City, passed away on October 23, 2019 at her home in Plant City. She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Ken; son, Tim and his family from Brussels, Belgium; as well as a wonderful niece, Michele Lynott and her family from Long Island, NY. A funeral service will take place on Monday, October 28 at 2 pm, at Wells Memorial Funeral Home, 1903 W. Reynolds St., in Plant City where family will receive friends at 1 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Plant City, FL   (813) 752-1111
funeral home direction icon