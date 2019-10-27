LAWRENCE, Marcia Ronnie 78 of Plant City, FL, Ottawa, Canada, and New York City, passed away on October 23, 2019 at her home in Plant City. She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Ken; son, Tim and his family from Brussels, Belgium; as well as a wonderful niece, Michele Lynott and her family from Long Island, NY. A funeral service will take place on Monday, October 28 at 2 pm, at Wells Memorial Funeral Home, 1903 W. Reynolds St., in Plant City where family will receive friends at 1 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019