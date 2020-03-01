Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia VARKLET. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VARKLET, Marcia Ann (Heater) 83, entered heaven on February 21, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, PA. She was born on August 17, 1936, daughter of Maurice and Anna Catherine (Poltrock) Heater of Weatherly, PA, and graduated from Weatherly High School. She began employment at the Tung-Sol electrical plant. On November 30, 1957, at Zions Evangelical Lutheran Church in Weatherly, she married John Varklet of White Haven, now a retired Air Force pilot and former city manager. Moving her family to various parts of the world every few years was challenging, but once settled in, she enjoyed experiencing first-hand the native cultures. She learned to converse in Japanese, became adept in German, and formally learned Turkish while living in those countries. She enjoyed traveling and sightseeing throughout all of Europe, Turkey, and parts of Asia. She was a girl-scout leader, active in officer wives clubs, and church activities, being a choir member for over 40 years. However, she knew her most important role was to care for and properly raise their four daughters. Marcia did a wonderful job instilling in them the values that made them successful in life and such considerate individuals. All daughters balance successful marriages with interesting careers. Valerie Peebles resigned from a Department of Defense support company to become a full-time mother. Dr. Vickie Varklet is an anesthesiologist in Lewisburg, PA. Virginia Palka manages the training and technical writing departments in a major corporation. Vanessa Call, a professional electrical engineer, succumbed to ovarian cancer. When Marcia's husband, Jack, received orders for two one-year tours flying combat support in the Vietnam war, Marcia became the sole home maintenance person, bill payer, chauffer, nurse, storyteller, shopper, cook and dishwasher. She did all this while caring for four young girls, from toddler to grade school. She met these very serious responsibilities with confidence and perseverance, highlighting her special capabilities and spirit. One of Marcia's hobbies was sewing clothes for the girls, especially dresses for them well into their teens, including prom gowns for all four daughters. She volunteered at the high school concession stands during her daughters' many sporting events. After moving to Florida, she continued to enjoy traveling and camping, mainly to the national parks for their serenity and wonderful scenery. In addition to her husband and three daughters, Marcia is survived by sons-in-law, Darwin Peebles, Dr. Donald Hall, Frank Palka, and Dr. Glenn Call. She took great delight in grandchildren David and Angela Peebles; Donald, Natalie and David Hall; and Nicolas Call. Her brother, Maurice "Benny" Heater Jr., of Weatherly, preceded her in death. Her passing leaves a void in our lives. We will be forever grateful for her love, guidance and generosity. She remains forever at peaceful rest with our Lord. Funeral services and cremation were arranged by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, of Lewisburg. A private service will be held at a later date.

