CARREON, Dr. Maria Jocelyn



62, passed away peacefully in Clearwater, FL, on April 23, 2019. She was born on March 5, 1957, in Bacolod, Philippines, to Attorney Delfin Carreon and Dr. Gloria Carreon. Dr. Carreon is survived by her husband, Rey; sisters, Cecilia, Carolyn, Therese, and Elena; mother-in-law, Basilisa; brothers-in-law, Oro and Gilberto; sisters-in-law, Cynthia and Terry; cousin, Emggie and her husband, Jim, as well as her many nephews and nieces. All of them she loved profoundly and touched deeply. Her life was a living example of this Biblical verse from Proverbs 31:25 "She is clothed in strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future." Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on May 1, 2019, at Curlew Hills Funeral Home, located at 1750 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor, FL. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on May 2, 2019, at Espiritu Santo Catholic Church, located at 2405 Philippe Parkway, Safety Harbor, FL. The committal service will follow at 10 am on May 4, 2019, at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, located at 5233 118th Avenue N., Clearwater, FL. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Curlew Hills Memory Gardens Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be offered online at www.curlewhills.com/obituaries/Maria-Carreon-3/



Curlew Hills Memory Gardens Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary