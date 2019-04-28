Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Espiritu Santo Catholic Church
2405 Philippe Parkway
Safety Harbor, FL
Committal
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Catholic Cemetery
5233 118th Avenue N
Clearwater, FL
Maria Jocelyn Carreon Obituary
CARREON, Dr. Maria Jocelyn

62, passed away peacefully in Clearwater, FL, on April 23, 2019. She was born on March 5, 1957, in Bacolod, Philippines, to Attorney Delfin Carreon and Dr. Gloria Carreon. Dr. Carreon is survived by her husband, Rey; sisters, Cecilia, Carolyn, Therese, and Elena; mother-in-law, Basilisa; brothers-in-law, Oro and Gilberto; sisters-in-law, Cynthia and Terry; cousin, Emggie and her husband, Jim, as well as her many nephews and nieces. All of them she loved profoundly and touched deeply. Her life was a living example of this Biblical verse from Proverbs 31:25 "She is clothed in strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future." Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on May 1, 2019, at Curlew Hills Funeral Home, located at 1750 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor, FL. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on May 2, 2019, at Espiritu Santo Catholic Church, located at 2405 Philippe Parkway, Safety Harbor, FL. The committal service will follow at 10 am on May 4, 2019, at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, located at 5233 118th Avenue N., Clearwater, FL. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Curlew Hills Memory Gardens Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be offered online at www.curlewhills.com/obituaries/Maria-Carreon-3/

Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019
