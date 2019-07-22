Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Edwin DAVIDSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAVIDSON, Marion Edwin



left peacefully March 1, 2019 at 85 years old. He was born October 26, 1933 to Marion Vernon Davidson and Clara Jean (Lisenby) Davidson in Chesterfield, SC. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. After high school, he traveled to Kannapolis, NC where he met his first wife A. Vernell (Troutman) Davidson. They married on June 27, 1952 and supported each other until her death on February 19, 1998. Mr. Davidson served in the Army from January 1952 to January 1955, followed by a distinguished career working for the National Security Agency until retirement in 1993. He completed a Bachelors degree from University of Maryland and a Masters degree from Central Michigan University. He lived in Millersville, MD 43 years, Sumter, SC seven years, and Parrish, FL three years.



Mr. Davidson was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Vernell; and his wife of seven years Martha L. (Griggs) Davidson; and by two brothers, Charles and William. Surviving are son, Gregory K. Davidson and daughter-in-law, Deborah (Webster) Davidson; son, Jeffrey E. Davidson and daughter-in-law, Sandy Davidson; stepdaughter, Tammy Pannell and husband, Tim; and stepdaughter, Sharon Sweatt and husband, Jeff. There are 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He requested that no special services be performed, and following cremation, final burial was to be beside his two former wives; Martha in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Sumter, SC, and Vernell in the Baldwin Memorial United Methodist Church cemetery in Millersville, MD. Private burial of the urns will be 26 and 29 July respectfully. In lieu of travel and/or flowers, please give to a . Edwin's family appreciated the cards, condolences, and well wishes received.

