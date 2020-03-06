Marjorie Kent

Obituary
KENT, Marjorie Joy 95, passed away February 18, 2020 in Seminole, FL. She was born in British Honduras, now Belize, and moved to the U.S. in the late 1920s. Marjorie was a member of the Riverside Baptist Church for over 60 years, then Bayridge Baptist Church, and more recently, Calvary Seminole Church. She loved painting, genealogy, and sewing. Marjorie was preceded in death by her first husband, Arthur Evans McLendon Jr., second husband, Elvin Lee Kent; and her sister, Thelma (Mitchell) McAlister. She is survived by her sons, Arthur McLendon III and Gary Kent; daughters, Lee Anne (McLendon) Vazquez and Connie (Kent) Brown; brother, Michael Kigin; as well as nine grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. A funeral will be held at Seminole Calvary Church on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:30 am. Interment at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to: Gonzalez Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 6, 2020
