STOKLOSA, Smsgt. Michael John Sr. USAF (Ret.) 90 years young, passed away peacefully in his home in Tampa, FL, June 6, 2020. A veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars, he was awarded the Bronze Star. He is survived by his wife, Eugenia (Dena); two sons, Michael Jr. and Paul; two daughters, Barbara and Melanie; and his grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held at Blount and Curry - MacDill, Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 4-6 pm. A Catholic mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, Monday June 15, 2020, at 10 am. Interment to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens in Thonotosassa, Florida. www.blountcurrymacdill.com

