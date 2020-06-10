STOKLOSA, Smsgt. Michael John Sr. USAF (Ret.) 90 years young, passed away peacefully in his home in Tampa, FL, June 6, 2020. A veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars, he was awarded the Bronze Star. He is survived by his wife, Eugenia (Dena); two sons, Michael Jr. and Paul; two daughters, Barbara and Melanie; and his grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held at Blount and Curry - MacDill, Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 4-6 pm. A Catholic mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, Monday June 15, 2020, at 10 am. Interment to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens in Thonotosassa, Florida. www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.