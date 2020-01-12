PACHE, Nancy (Gross) 81, formerly of Pinellas County, passed at her home in Zephyrhills Dec. 13, 2019 due to complications with Alzheimer's. She is survived by her husband, Wally; children, Judy (Brian) Temple Anderson, Becky (Dale) Temple Reisen, Chris (Michelle) Temple, Tony (Julie) Pache; 15 grandchildren; and two great-grand-children. She was born in Dayton, Ohio and raised in Bradenton, Florida. She was a graduate of Manatee High School and Florida State University. Nancy was a lover of fine arts which helped her in her early years to win the title of Miss Manatee County and in performing with the Manatee Players. She acted as director of various community and church choirs, as well as organist. Nancy shared her love of music with children as the music teacher at St. Paul's Catholic School in St. Petersburg. In her retirement years, she enjoyed traveling with her husband of 36 years and spending time with her family. A Celebration of Life will be held 1 pm, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Sylvan Abbey United Methodist Church in Clearwater, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hernando-Pasco Hospice in her memory.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020