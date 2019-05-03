Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Daly LAWN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

74, passed away peacefully at her Largo, FL home April 27, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with Parkinson's disease. Born in the Astoria section of Queens, NY, Patricia dedicated her life to her family and her career as a Hospice registered nurse. She was a devoted daughter to Harold and Mildred Schwartz; sister to Joseph (Maria) Schwartz; wife to Michael Lawn; sister-in-law to Joanne Messina; mother to Eric (Laura) Bickler and Tara Bickler; stepmother to Amy (Christopher) McCabe and Hilary (Brian) Unell); grandmother "Mana" to Casondra, Johnathon, Sarah, Alec, Harris, Sara; great-grandmother to Julianna; aunt to Joseph (Anne Marie) Schwartz, Dr. Colleen Schwartz (Randall) Tartow, Heather (Jeff) Ford, Brandon Messina; and great-aunt to Henry, Jane, Emily, Samuel, Nicholas, Wyatt, Lila. The family would like to thank Patricia's dedicated team of caregivers led by Janice Martin. Arrangements are private but those wishing to honor Patricia's memory with a donation are asked to visit

