FERNICOLA, Patricia Ruth 85, of Brooksville, FL, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Janczlik; son, Mark Barron; and granddaughter, Crystal Barron. She is survived by her sons, Gary Griffith (Trish), Michael D. Griffith (Bonnie), and Robert J. Griffith (Dianna); 12 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the grandchildren for their devotion during these times, Danielle Staubitz, Ryan Griffith, Eric Griffith, Nicolette Griffith, Valari Young, and Steven Barron. Services were private. Merritt Funeral Home (352)796-6699 www.merrittfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 3, 2020.