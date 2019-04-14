Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Joseph WILLS. View Sign

WILLS, Paul Joseph



of Lutz, Florida, passed away on April 6, 2019 at St. Vincent's South Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. Born on July 16, 1962 in Belvidere, IL to Robert E. and Carol A. Wills, Paul grew up in the Chicago suburbs and graduated high school in Johnsburg, IL. He proudly served in the Air Force receiving an honorable discharge. Paul moved to Florida in 1995 with his family and took up residence in Lutz while working at Cheval as a security officer for over 20 years. He had a warm and jovial personality which endeared him to many of the residents, many of whom became his second family. Paul was preceded in death by his parents and one niece, Angel Koeller. He is survived by his brothers, Daniel and Jonathon and sister, Mary Jo, as well as special sister and caregiver, Jennifer (Tim) Koeller and their children, Tom, Cody and Rebeka. Paul also had a special place in his heart for his fur babies, Poody and Marley; he missed them greatly while he was in the hospital and asked of them daily. In accordance with his wishes, Paul will be cremated. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at the club in Cheval on April 26, 2019, 6 pm, with inurnment in Princeton, WV, where he was to make his home in his last years.





WILLS, Paul Josephof Lutz, Florida, passed away on April 6, 2019 at St. Vincent's South Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. Born on July 16, 1962 in Belvidere, IL to Robert E. and Carol A. Wills, Paul grew up in the Chicago suburbs and graduated high school in Johnsburg, IL. He proudly served in the Air Force receiving an honorable discharge. Paul moved to Florida in 1995 with his family and took up residence in Lutz while working at Cheval as a security officer for over 20 years. He had a warm and jovial personality which endeared him to many of the residents, many of whom became his second family. Paul was preceded in death by his parents and one niece, Angel Koeller. He is survived by his brothers, Daniel and Jonathon and sister, Mary Jo, as well as special sister and caregiver, Jennifer (Tim) Koeller and their children, Tom, Cody and Rebeka. Paul also had a special place in his heart for his fur babies, Poody and Marley; he missed them greatly while he was in the hospital and asked of them daily. In accordance with his wishes, Paul will be cremated. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at the club in Cheval on April 26, 2019, 6 pm, with inurnment in Princeton, WV, where he was to make his home in his last years. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close