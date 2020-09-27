Paul ROBERTS

ROBERTS, Paul Edward known by most simply as Ed, died Aug. 29, 2020. Survived by Ed are his ex-wife, Susan Burke; and daughter, Melissa Vanderweide of Indianapolis, Indiana. Ed always spoke highly of Melissa and Susan. A life celebration will be held on Oct. 3 at 11 am at Northside Baptist Church 6000 38th Avenue N., St. Petersburg, FL 33710, where Ed attended for the past 10 years. Ed's ashes will be spread at sea by his scuba diving buddies at a later date.



