ADAMS, Paula Jean
75, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was born July 13, 1943 in Toledo, OH and moved to St. Petersburg at age three months. She was a 1961 graduate of St. Petersburg High School. Paula was a 53 year member of Beta Sigma Phi International, Sunshine City Council, during which time she served as chapter or council president and committee chairman numerous times. In 1971, as 'Petunia', she was a founding member of the Beta Bozos clown group, serving as chairman from 1983 to 2018, visiting hospitalized children and nursing home residents and carrying the opening banner for the St. Petersburg Illuminated Night Parade. Paula is survived by her husband of 52 years, James D. Adams; son, James M. Adams (Carla); grandsons, Michael J. and David P. Adams; daughter, Elizabeth A. Wright (Eric); brother, Roger W. Hines (Darcelle); and sister, Pamela M. Devine.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for August, 2019.
Beacon Direct Cremation
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 16, 2019