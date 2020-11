Or Copy this URL to Share

CHERRY, Peggy Jean 78, passed Oct. 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Peggy was born Nov. 17, 1941 in North Carolina. She will be dearly miss by her daughters, Deborah Raynor and Donna McLaren; son, David Raynor; and sister, Linda Goldstein, three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



