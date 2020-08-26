1/1
Richard MACHINSKI
MACHINSKI, Richard Joseph Sr. "Rich" 85, passed away peacefully at home Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 in Palm Harbor, FL. He was born in Scranton, PA to the late Helen Mindjak and Joseph Machinski Nov. 12, 1934. He married Florence C. Smith Dec. 24, 1950, and enjoyed 70 years of marriage. Described as an honest, hard-working man who took great pride in providing for his family; he was creative, industrious, with a keen ability to create things with his hands. During his employment with R.E. Darling, he played a critical role in NASA's Mercury, Gemini, Apollo and Space shuttle missions. Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Joseph; his wife, Florence; and sister, Janet Cooney. Richard is survived by his five children, Richard Machinski Jr., Dawn Persely, Joan Rowland, Jean Stebbins, and Robert Machinski and wife, Jene; his sister, Lorraine McLane; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
