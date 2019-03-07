Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard "Dick" MILLER. View Sign

MILLER, Richard "Dick"



92, cherished husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 in Clearwater, Florida. He was born March 9, 1926 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the son of Harrison and Blanche Turney Miller. Dick graduated from Central High School in Philadelphia in 1944. He attended Carnegie Tech briefly before enlisting in the Army, where he served in World War II in Europe. After the war, he earned his bachelor's degree at the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA at Drexel Institute of Technology. He was a chemical engineer and management consultant for many years in the U.S. and Europe. Dick met Betty Goodrich on the golf course in Vermont and they married in 1964 after a three-month, whirlwind courtship. They lived in Philadelphia and in Woodbury, New Jersey before retiring to Seminole, Florida in 1974 to raise their family. Dick was an avid golfer and bridge player, and was especially proud of becoming a Ruby Life Master in the American Contract Bridge League with 2398.66 masterpoints. He was a consummate storyteller, a competitive game player, and a devoted Yankees, Rays, and Bucs fan. Dick is survived by daughters, Lisa (Michael) Graff of West Bloomfield, MI and Susan (Kenneth) Burrell of Clearwater, FL; grandsons, Lukas Graff and Kevin Burrell; sister, Shirley (James) Virosco of Florham Park, New Jersey; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his wife of 54 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Goodrich Miller. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Dick's honor to Suncoast Hospice or your local Humane Society. Please visit





Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home

