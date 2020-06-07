HOEFS, Roger Allen 72, passed away in New Port Richey, FL on June 2, 2020. Roger was born in Oak Park, IL on September 11, 1947. He was a police officer in Chicago for several years before moving to Florida in the 1970s where he retired as a police officer in Pasco County. He was also a boat Captain in Tarpon Springs. He was preceded in death by his wife and high school sweetheart, Barbara. Family who survive are his daughters, Beverly Gallo (Daniel) and Bonnie Kemper (Brian); eleven sisters; four grandchildren, Derek, Mitchell, Barbara-Jean, Meghan; and four great-grandchildren, Mason, Avery, Iris and Olive. Meadowlawn Funeral Home



