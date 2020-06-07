Roger Hoefs
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOEFS, Roger Allen 72, passed away in New Port Richey, FL on June 2, 2020. Roger was born in Oak Park, IL on September 11, 1947. He was a police officer in Chicago for several years before moving to Florida in the 1970s where he retired as a police officer in Pasco County. He was also a boat Captain in Tarpon Springs. He was preceded in death by his wife and high school sweetheart, Barbara. Family who survive are his daughters, Beverly Gallo (Daniel) and Bonnie Kemper (Brian); eleven sisters; four grandchildren, Derek, Mitchell, Barbara-Jean, Meghan; and four great-grandchildren, Mason, Avery, Iris and Olive. Meadowlawn Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North/Meadowlawn Funeral Home
4244 Madison Street
New Port Richey, FL 34652
7278499281
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved