JONES, Ronald "Uncle Steve" 70, of Tampa, Florida went home to be with the Lord November 26, 2019. He is survived by his three siblings, Larry (Suzi), Greg (Laura), and Lisa, as well as nine nephews and one niece. Born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Steve graduated from HB Plant High school and attended the University of South Florida. Steve served in the United States Marine Corps including deployments to Vietnam and Guantánamo Bay. He worked in the insurance industry before his retirement. His greatest pleasure in life was his family. He was the kindest, nicest, and most gentle person. He was responsible for caring for his mother Eva and as a result extended her life significantly. He is predeceased by his mother, Eva and father, Everett. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Gonzalez funeral Home, 7209 N. Dale Maybry Highway, Tampa, FL. Visitation is at 10 am, celebration of life is at 11 am.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 5, 2019