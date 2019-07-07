Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose CLARKE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CLARKE, Rose



87, passed away June 20, 2019. She was born April 26, 1932 in Cornwall, England. Rose lived in England until 1967, when she, and husband, Leonard, traveled across the Atlantic on one of the last voyages of the Queen Mary to start a new life in the US. After four years of living in Pennsylvania, she gave birth to her only child, Nicolette Elizabeth. Rose is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 67 years, Leonard Clarke; daughter, Nicolette Elizabeth Clarke; and future daughter-in-law, Kristina Foerster. Rose was a dedicated wife and mother who treasured every moment. She will be fondly remembered for her beautiful smile that lit up a room, her stunning blue eyes, and her spunky spirit. Rose made friends everywhere she went and loved all living things. Visitation will be at The Fountains at Boca Ciega Bay, 1255 Pasadena Ave. S., South Pasadena, FL 33707 in the Auditorium, July 20, 2019 at 1 pm followed by a Celebration of Life at 2 pm.

