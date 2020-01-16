Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell CHOPIAK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHOPIAK, Capt. Russell 87, of St. Petersburg. After a lifetime of adventures, passed away peacefully January 12, 2020. Born in Newark Valley, NY, he grew up on King Hill, and was drafted into the military in 1950. He married his childhood sweetheart, Marjorie in 1957. Marj was Russell's soul mate in ev ery aspect and they had an extraordinary marriage of respect, courage and love. During his military career, he and his growing family lived around the world, including the Philippines, Hawaii, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. He was a "mustanger" who rose quickly through the ranks. He served two tours in Korea and two tours in Vietnam, where he earned several medals. Captain Chopiak retired after 24 1/2 years of distinguished service as a decorated Marine with full honors in 1976. He moved his family one last time to Florida. You would often find him tinkering with his John Deere tractors. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Marines never left him, as friends and family will attest. Captain Chopiak was a brave and loyal solider, as well as a patient, loving and doting father, husband and grandfather who will be truly missed. He is survived by his daughters, Deborah Chopiak Leal and Phyliss Hamm, her husband, Larry; and granddaughter, Jennifer Hamm; his brothers, and sisters, Dorothy Corson, Sam Chopiak, Martha Collins, Nick Chopiak, Gloria Sullivan; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of almost 59 years, Marjorie Chopiak; and his sister, Lydia Slaven. The family wishes to pay homage to Cathy Dillahunty Hamm, who went above and beyond with her care and friendship of our beloved Captain Chopiak. No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the Semper FI Fund.

