MIXSON, Shirley



(Waggoner)



93, passed peacefully from this life Friday, May 31, 2019 at her home. She was the loving wife of the late T. Goodwin Mixson. Shirley was born in Pittsburgh, PA and was a graduate of South Hills High School. She received her Bachelors Degree from the University of Pittsburgh where she was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority. She moved to St. Petersburg, Florida in 1947 and worked at the City Bank and Trust Company. Later she became Secretary to the President of the Sun Bank and Trust Company until her retirement in 1979. Shirley was one of the first members of the St. Petersburg Delta Zeta Alumnae group and was treasurer of that organization for 17 years. She had many friends and was always willing to lend a helping hand wherever needed - she will be missed by all who knew her. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home Thursday, June 6, at 10 am with a committal service to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .



Memorial Park Funeral Home



Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 4, 2019