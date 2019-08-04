DRIELING, Theresia Resel born Borghorst, Germany on October 11, 1933, passed away on July 27, 2019. After being an Au Pair in Switzerland, she came to America in 1960 to nanny the children of a family in Pennsylvania and took care of children for most of her life. She loved time with family, the children she cared for, her friends at church, and gardening. She leaves siblings in Germany, children and a granddaughter in America. Mass to be held, 11 am, August 14 at St Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church in Palm Harbor. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Kimberly Home at KimberlyHome.org.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019