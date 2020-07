Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Thomas's life story with friends and family

Share Thomas's life story with friends and family

HYINK, Thomas A. "Tom" 89, of Largo, FL, died June 14, 2020. A retired Prudential Insurance agent, he is survived by his wife of 69 years, Zafe; children, Merry Waybright (Jimmy), David Hyink (Jan), Sharon Tugman (Mike), Tom Hyink; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, #9 due in August; sister, Mary Alice Sutton (Dave); brothers, Jim Hyink (Pat) and Ed Fox (Mary Lee). Celebration of life will be private at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store