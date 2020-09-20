1/2
Thomas McKEON
McKEON, Thomas R. 75 of Largo, a well-known community leader in Pinellas County, died suddenly August 30, 2020 at home. Tom was born in Pensacola, FL to Thomas and June McKeon. He is survived by his loving wife, Theresa "Tracy"; children, Sean (Jenn), Tom, Stacy (Zachary) Derleth; stepchildren, Linda (NicK) Pileggi, Rick (Tizziana) Kosick; half-sister, Janet (Jim) Lamb; two sisters; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Tom was a "man of the people". He retired from the Philadelphia Police Dept., served in the US Army during Viet Nam, became a Certified Master Journeyman Farrier, Commander VFW Post 10094, and Fire Commissioner, Indian Rocks Beach. Tom was a "man of the people". A Gathering of family and friends will be from 2-5 pm Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home, Seminole. Please visit www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com for Tom's full story, video tribute and to place a tribute.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home
Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home
7950 131 Street North
Seminole, FL 33776
