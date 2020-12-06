VALLE, Thomas went home to be with the Lord at his home in Brooksville, FL on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Tom was born on July 31, 1945 in Yonkers, NY. He is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Wendy Kehoe Valle; children, Adam Valle (Amy), Lauren Tomas (Joel), and Rebecca McNew (Brett); eight grandchildren; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dante and Helen Valle of Yonkers, NY. A visitation gathering will begin at 10 am on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Merritt Funeral Home, 2 South Lemon Avenue, Brooksville, FL. A memorial service will follow at 11 am. Merritt FH (352) 796-6699



