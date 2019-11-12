BENEDICT, Virginia Mae Our Mom, was an amazing, caring, and loving person.She showed this not only in the tender, devoted care she gave to our dad until his last day, but also to the people she had just met. Being of Irish descent, she knew no strangers. Virginia was blessed with a loving family, supportive friends, a quick wit and a sharp step. Rumor has it that she and her older brother were quite the dancers in the Village of Walton, New York. Virginia passed on Friday, November 1, 2019 and is preceded in death by her husband, Edward E. Benedict Sr. She is survived by her five children; Barbara, Cindy, Eddie, Marcus, and Jennifer; seven grandchildren and two great- grandchildren. A private family service will be held. Mom, we will always love you and will miss you until that wonderful day comes when we will all be together again. Your loving Family. www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 12, 2019